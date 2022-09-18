Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) visits Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Manjiri Gaon

New Delhi : Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary (DFPD) visited Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI), Manjiri Gaon.

During the visit, Secretary reviewed the working of NABL accredited laboratories established in the campus working to develop various products and byproducts of Sugarcane industry. He praised the functioning of the institute for its Research and development activities and its contribution to the growth of the sugar industry through technical support. It may be noted that the institute also issues certification under FSSAI for various products of the industry.

VSI has played a crucial role in development of sugar industry in Maharashtra by rendering consultancy services to several sugar mills, especially in cooperative sector in Maharashtra. VSI has thus played a truly significant role in making Maharashtra India’s top sugar and ethanol producing state with production of more than 137 Lakh MT of sugar and capacity of about 225 crore litres of ethanol per year.

It may be noted that the Institute, established by the sugarcane grower members of cooperative sugar factories in Maharashtra, sprawls across 385 acres of area and performs all scientific technical and educational functions relevant to the sugar industry under one umbrella. It operates through three main channels viz., Academic, Extension and Research and Development. The secretary visited all the main Departments and Research labs within VSI where the salient aspects of the Sugar Sector and ethanol Program was discussed and reviewed.

During the visit, a presentation on the History of the VSI, its overall organisational working, ongoing research work across different segments and achievements was also made by VSI team.

Shri Shekhar Gaikwad, Sugar Commissioner, Govt. of Maharashtra, Shri Shivajirao Deshmukh, IAS Retd., Director General, VSI, Shri Sambhaji Kadupatil, IAS Retd., Officer on Special Duty (OSD), VSI and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.