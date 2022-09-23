Union Home Minister Amit Shah on two-day visit to Bihar

Union home minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Bihar beginning today, September 23.

Mr. Shah will go to Purnea and Kishanganj to participate in various programmes. This will be the first visit of Mr. Shah to Bihar after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led Janta Dal (United) broke ties with BJP.

Union Home Minister will address the Janbhavna rally at Rangbhoomi Maidan in Purnea today. Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal said the visit of Amit Shah is significant amid the changed political scenario in the state.

After addressing the public meeting, Mr. Shah will hold a meeting with BJP office bearers in Kishanganj.