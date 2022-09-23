India calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine; urges warring nations a return to dialogue & diplomacy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the trajectory of the Ukraine conflict is a matter of profound concern for the entire international community.

Speaking at the UNSC briefing on Ukraine, Dr. Jaishankar said the outlook appears truly disturbing. He said that in a globalized world, its impact is being felt even in distant regions.

The Minister said India strongly reiterates the need for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy. He said that this cannot be an era of war. Dr. Jaishankar stressed that the fight against impunity is critical to the larger pursuit of securing peace and justice. He stated that the Security Council must send an unambiguous and unequivocal message on this count. He made a strong point that politics should never provide cover to evade accountability.

The Minister further stated that if egregious attacks committed in broad daylight are left unpunished, the Security Council must reflect on the signals that are being sent with impunity. He added that there must be consistency if credibility is to be ensured.