Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired 31st meeting of Northern Zonal Council at Amritsar, in Punjab on Tuesday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council at Amritsar, in Punjab yesterday. Chief Ministers of Punjab, Haryana & Himachal Pradesh, Lt. Governors of Delhi, Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh, Administrator of Chandigarh, Senior Ministers from member States, Union Home Secretary, Secretary, Inter-State Council Secretariat, Chief Secretaries from the member States in the Northern Zone and other senior officers from the States and UTs and Central Ministries & Departments participated in the meeting. The Council discussed over a total 28 issues. On the call of the Union Home Minister, the Council welcomed the spectacular success of Chandrayaan-3, the worldwide appreciation of India’s leadership and global welfare at the G-20 Summit, and the historic Women’s Reservation Bill passed by the Parliament. A Report:

Home Minister Amit Shah asked all the member states to pay special attention to issues like co-operative movement in the country, the dropout rate of school children, and malnutrition, terming them as collective priority. He said that not even a single child should remain malnourished in the country, it is the responsibility of all of us to reduce the school dropout rate, and giving impetus to the cooperative movement will help in taking more than 60 crore people of the country towards prosperity. The Home Minister urges all member states to adopt natural and organic farming as it will be hugely beneficial for the farmers of the country.