Govt plans to develop electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway, Nitin Gadkari has said that electric buses are very popular and the government is planning to make electric highway from Delhi to Jaipur. He said this while addressing the 20th Indo-US Economic Summit in New Delhi.

Mr Gadkari said the government is planning to bring buses with luxury facilities and people will get the same treatment as aviation class. He added that the rate will be less than 30 percent as compared to diesel buses. These buses will take approximately two hours and 50 minutes to cover Jaipur and Delhi.

The Union Minister also said, that Indo-US economic summit has a lot of potential where both countries can work towards new joint ventures. He said India and US can mutually share technology which will further aid in development of the two countries. Mr Gadkari also gave away the 7th Business Leadership Awards.