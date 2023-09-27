PM Narendra Modi to launch projects worth over 5200 crore rupees at Chhota Udepur in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over 5200 crore rupees at Chhota Udepur in Gujarat today. These projects include the school infrastructure projects worth over 4500 crore rupees under the programme ‘Mission Schools of Excellence’. The PM will also preside over a function marking the two decades of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Akashvani correspondent reports that the journey that started from Tagore Hall in Ahmedabad with merely 300 international participants in the year 2003, is completing glorious 20 years on 28th of this month. Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the initiative was conceptualised by then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi to attract global businesses when the state was still suffering from the ill effects devastating earthquake.

Over the past 20 years, the summit has successfully established Gujarat as a leading brand for businesses. In 2019 summit witnessed overwhelming participation from thousands of delegates from more than 135 nations. A special event to mark the two-decade celebration of the summit which will be held at Science City in Ahmedabad in the presence of PM Narendra Modi will be attended by industry associations, prominent personalities from the sectors of trade & commerce, young entrepreneurs, and students.