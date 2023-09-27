 Nepal score a massive 314/3 in T20I against Mongolia in 19th Asian Games; Kushal Malla broke the joint record of Rohit Sharma & David Miller

Kathmandu: Nepal Cricket team creates history: Nepal score a massive 314/3 in T20I against Mongolia in 19th Asian Games. They score a massive 314/3 in T20I, breaking Afghanistan’s previous record of 278/3 vs Ireland. Nepal cricketer KUSHAL MALLA smashed a Century in 34 balls and broke the joint record of Rohit Sharma & David Miller for fastest century in T20I (35 balls). Nepal cricketer Dipendra Singh Airee smashed 50 in 9 balls! T20I WORLD RECORD.

Mongolia is making its debut in men’s cricket today. It may be noted that the International Cricket Council (ICC) recognized Mongolia as associate team only in 2021.

Nepal which is in Group ‘A’ will play its second match against the Maldives on Sunday. Nepal will enter the quarter-final if it retains top position in the Group ‘A’.

On such condition, Nepal would play against a team from among India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the quarter-final. All five countries have sent their second line teams to participate in the Asian Games due to the One Day World Cup Championship.

A Nepali men’s cricket team has arrived here on Sunday to take part in the tournament. Two key members of Nepali cricket team – Sandeep Lamichhane and Sagar Dhakal – also arrived here lately.

Other players in the Nepali team include Rohit Kumar Poudel (captain), Kushal Bhurtel, Deependra Singh Airee, Asif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Abhinash Bohara, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Pratish GC, Sompal Kami, Binod Bhadnari and Saneep Jora.

– Highest total in T20I by team : Nepal 314

– First team to cross 300 runs in T20I : Nepal

– Fastest 100 in T20I : Kushal Malla (Nepal)

– Fastest 50 in T20I : Dipendra Aire (Nepal)

– Most sixes in an innings by a team in T20 : Nepal (26)