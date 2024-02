New Delhi: The Union Government has formally announced that three new criminal laws, namely Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, will be enforced from July 1, 2024. The Ministry of Home Affairs, @HMOIndia, has issued three notifications specifying the commencement date for each of these laws.