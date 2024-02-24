Odisha: Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Skill India Centre in Deogarh

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said that NSDC Academy serves as a facilitator in harnessing the potential of young talent in future skills by equipping them with toolkits that enables them to apply theoretical concepts in real-world scenarios, partners with renowned organizations and facilitate job placements”.

While inaugurating the Skill India Centre today in Deogarh, Odisha, the minister stated, “ Delighted to inaugurate Skill India Centre at Deogarh with the aim of empowering the youth and preparing them for new India to achieve the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The Government is committed to skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling the youth of India, including Odisha, in the workforce to make them competent and self-reliant. Furthermore, training in specialized courses will benefit the graduates immensely, who envisions to equip themselves with in-demand and futuristic skills to facilitate a thriving and rewarding career in their chosen professions in the global markets. “The Skill India Centre (SIC) unlocks the potential of the Yuva Peedhi through comprehensive skill training initiatives, aligning with the Modi Guarantee to transform India into a global skill hub”, said Shri Pradhan.

The establishment of Skill India Centres marks a strategic step towards aligning with the dynamic demands of various industries as these centres will serve as pillars of practical knowledge in these demand-driven sectors— Media, Leather, Tourism & Hospitality, and IT-ITeS. Built over 3237 sq, ft area, the centreis equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, well-equipped classrooms, advanced laboratories, and specialized spaces ensures that caters to the diverse needs of modern education and skill development

The centre will imparttraining to the students by seamlessly integrating academic knowledge with practical, hands-on experience across ten courses including Story Board Artist, Graphic Designer, Stitchers – Goods and Garments, Cutter – Goods and Garments, Helper, Barista Executive, F&B Service Associate and IT Helpdesk Assistant.To further facilitate placements, the centrefocuses on honing skills of the students in industry-specific courses, building networking opportunities and providing training in emerging technologies that bridges the gap between traditional education and the demands of the modern workforce.

Odisha’s youth population is abundant with potential and by equipping them in future skills, the centre unlocks their capabilities and enable them to contribute meaningfully to the current business environment. The centre will foster futuristic skills, enhance employability opportunities and preserve the rich cultural heritage of traditional crafts and promote them in contemporary contexts.

On February 20, theHon’ble Union Minister inaugurated the Skill India Centre in Sambalpur which was followed by another inauguration in Dhenkanal on February 23. These efforts will establish Odisha as a new-age skills hub that will instil confidence in local youth preparing to enter the job market for building lucrative career prospects.

This Skill India Center in Dhenkanal, a testament to Government’s unwavering commitment to empower the youth with the requisite skills for India’s progress towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

To ensure seamless implementation of the training ecosystem, NSDC will designate a Centre Manager who will monitor the implementation of training programs, ensure adherence to quality standards, and overall functioning of the Centre. As a part of the initiative, the Sector Skill Councils (SSC) will provide sector-specific expertise, identify skill gaps, design training programs and collaborate with industry partners to create a skilled workforce that meets the demand for talent across industries.