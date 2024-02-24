Indian Navy’s Deployed Destroyer Provides Critical EOD & Medical Assistance to MV in Distress

Palau Flagged MV Islander caught fire after an attack likely by drone/ missile on 22 Feb 24. Responding swiftly to the Distress call, Indian Navy’s destroyer, mission deployed in the Gulf of Aden for maritime security operations, arrived in the vicinity of the vessel in the afternoon of 22 Feb 24.

Indian Naval EOD specialists embarked the vessel and sanitised it for any residual risk. The vessel was cleared for onward transit.

On Master’s request, the Medical team also embarked the ship and provided medical assistance to an injured crew member.

Relentless efforts by Indian Naval ships reaffirms Indian Navy’s steadfast commitment towards safety and security of merchant shipping and seafarers.