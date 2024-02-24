PM Modi addresses ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Chhattisgarh’ program

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Chhattisgarh’ program via video conferencing today. During the programme, the Prime Minister inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 34,400 crores. The projects cater to many important sectors including Roads, Railways, Coal, Power, and Solar Energy.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister greeted lakhs of families that were connected with the programme from all the assembly constituencies of Chhattisgarh. The Prime Minister emphasized that Viksit Chattisgarh will be created by the empowerment of the youth, women, poor and farmers and modern infrastructure will strengthen the foundation of Viksit Chhattisgarh. He said the projects that are being inaugurated or foundation stones being laid today will create new opportunities for the people of Chattisgarh.

Referring to the dedication of NTPC’s Super Thermal Power Project to the nation today and the foundation stone laying of Stage-II with a capacity of 1600 MW, the Prime Minister said that electricity will now be made available for the citizens at a lesser expense. He also highlighted the government’s endeavor to make Chhattisgarh a center for Solar Energy and mentioned dedicating solar power plants in Rajnandgaon and Bhilai that have the potential to supply electricity to nearby regions even during the night. “Government strives to cut down the electricity bills of consumers to zero”, PM Modi remarked, informing about the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity scheme which currently comprises 1 crore households around the country. He informed that the government will provide financial aid directly into the bank accounts for setting up rooftop solar panels where 300 units of electricity will be made free and the excess electricity produced will be bought back by the government, thereby creating additional income for citizens worth thousands of rupees. He also mentioned the government’s emphasis on transforming the annadata into urjadata by assisting farmers to set up small-scale solar plants on barren farmlands.

The Prime Minister commended the completion of guarantees by the double-engine government in Chhattisgarh. Lakhs of farmers in the state have already received a bonus that was pending for two years. Double-engine government has also fulfilled the election guarantee of increasing the emoluments of Tendu leaves collectors, he informed. Schemes like PM Awas and Har Ghar Nal se Jal have picked up a new momentum, he said. Irregularities in various examinations are being investigated and the Prime Minister congratulated women of the state for Mehtari Vandan Yojana.

PM Modi said that Chhattisgarh has hard-working farmers, talented youth and natural treasure, everything that is needed to become Viksit. He criticized the myopic and selfish dynastic politics of earlier governments for lack of progress in the state. He said, “For Modi, you are his family and your dreams are his resolutions. That is why I am talking about Viksit Bharat and Viksit Chhattisgarh today”. He further said, “To each of 140 crore Indians this servant has given the guarantee of his commitment and hard work” and recalled his 2014 guarantee of making every Indian proud of India’s image in the world. Similarly, strong action is being taken against those who have looted poor citizen’s money. This money is being utilized for the scheme for the welfare of the poor, he said. He mentioned free ration, free medical treatment, affordable medicines, housing, piped water, gas connection and toilets for the poor. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra saw Modi’s Guarantee vehicle going to every village.

Recalling Modi’s guarantee 10 years ago, the Prime Minister mentioned creating the India of the dreams and aspirations of our ancestors and said that such a developed India is emerging today. He mentioned the Digital India initiative and gave examples of real-time payments, banking systems and notifications for payments received, and underlined that it has become a reality today. He informed that the present government has transferred more than Rs 34 lakh crores to the bank accounts of the people of the country through Direct Benefit Transfer, assistance of Rs 28 lakh crores to the youth for employment and self-employment under the Mudra Scheme, and assistance of Rs 2.75 lakh crores under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. He also pointed out the leakages in the transfer of funds that would have occurred during the previous governments due to a lack of transparency. “When corruption comes to an end, development starts and creates many employment opportunities”, PM Modi said, throwing light on the development of health facilities and education infrastructure, and the construction of new roads and rail lines as a result of good governance.

The Prime Minister said that such works will create a Viksit Chhattisgarh and in the next 5 years when India will emerge as the third largest economy in the world, Chhattisgarh too will reach new heights of development. “This is a big opportunity, especially for first-time voters and young people studying in school and college. Viksit Chhattisgarh will fulfill their dreams”, the Prime Minister concluded.

Background

The Prime Minister dedicated NTPC’s Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-I (2×800 MW) to the nation and laid the foundation Stone of NTPC’s Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II (2×800 MW) in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh. While Stage-I of the station is built with an investment of around Rs 15,800 crore, Stage-II of the project shall be constructed on the available land of Stage-I premises, thus requiring no additional land for the expansion, and entails an investment of Rs 15,530 crore. Equipped with highly efficient Super Critical technology (for Stage-I) and Ultra Super Critical technology (for Stage-II), the project will ensure lesser Specific Coal Consumption and Carbon Dioxide emission. While 50% power from both Stage-I & II is allocated to the state of Chhattisgarh, the project will also play a crucial role in improving power scenario in several other states and UTs, such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli among others.

The Prime Minister inaugurated three key First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects of South Eastern Coalfields Limited, built at a total cost of more than Rs 600 crores. They will help in faster, eco-friendly, and efficient mechanized evacuation of coal. These projects include Dipka OCP Coal Handling Plant in SECL’s Dipka Area and Chhal, and Baroud OCP Coal handling plant in SECL’s Raigarh Area. FMC projects ensure the mechanized movement of coal from pithead to coal handling plants equipped with silos, bunkers, and rapid loading systems through conveyor belts. By reducing the transportation of coal via road, these projects will help ease the living conditions of people residing around coal mines by reducing traffic congestion, road accidents, and adverse impacts on the environment and health around coal mines. It is also leading to savings in transportation costs by reducing diesel consumption by trucks carrying coal from the pit head to railway sidings.

In a step to boost production of renewable energy in the region, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Solar PV Project at Rajnandgaon built at a cost of around Rs 900 Crore. The project will generate an estimated 243.53 million units of energy annually and will mitigate around 4.87 million tons of CO2 emissions over 25 years, equivalent to the carbon sequestered by about 8.86 million trees over the same period.

Strengthening the rail infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister dedicated Bilaspur – Uslapur Flyover to be built at a cost of around Rs. 300 Crores. This will reduce the heavy congestion of traffic and stoppage of coal traffic at Bilaspur going towards Katni. The Prime Minister also dedicated a 50MW Solar Power Plant in Bhilai. It will help in the utilization of solar energy in running trains.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation, the rehabilitation and upgradation of 55.65 km long Section of NH-49 to two lanes with paved shoulders. The project will help in improving connectivity between two important cities Bilaspur and Raigarh. The PM also dedicated rehabilitation and upgradation of 52.40 km long section of NH-130 to two-lanes with paved shoulders. The project will help improve the connectivity of Ambikapur city with Raipur and Korba city and will boost the economic growth of the area.