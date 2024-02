The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, will be on a one-day tour of Aizawl, Mizoram, on February 26, 2024.

During his visit, the Vice-President will be the Chief Guest at the 18th Convocation of Mizoram University.

The Vice-President will also address the Ninth Mizoram Legislative Assembly at Aizawl during his visit.

During his daylong tour, Shri Dhankhar will also visit Raj Bhavan, Aizawl.