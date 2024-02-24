Bharat today is a land of hope & possibilities; our Amrit Kaal is a launchpad for Viksit Bharat@2047 -Vice-President

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today described Bharat as the land of ‘hope and opportunities’ asserting that our ‘Amrit Kaal’ is a launchpad for Viksit Bharat@2047.
Referring to the youth as the most vital stakeholders in governance, the Vice-President called upon the discerning minds to neutralise those who engage in tainting and tarnishing our national image.
“Beware of those who have insatiable appetite to set afloat anti national narratives. Beware of those who have ostrich stance to our exponential phenomenal economic and developmental rise. Beware of those who are recipe for chaos when it comes to serve the Nation”, he cautioned.