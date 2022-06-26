Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya visits Madras Fertilizers Ltd (MFL)

New Delhi :Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya visited Madras Fertilizers Limited (MFL) in Chennai today. He reviewed the progress of the Company and understood challenges and elaborated on the opportunities and also directed the company to work towards the fulfilling needs of our farmers. Dr. Mandaviya also visited the control room and took a keen interest in inspecting and understanding the process followed by a brief interaction with staff.

Addressing the occasion, Dr Mandaviya congratulated the team for having achieved a milestone in their journey towards the collective effort of Atmanirbharta in fertilizers. He also stated that MFL has successfully supplied over 32% of the state of Tamil Andy’s requirements of neem coated urea of 4.5 LMT in Kharif 2022, while it has produced and supplied nearly 82% of Puducherry’s Kharif requirement of 7300 MT.

Union chemicals and Fertilizer Minister further said that he has also brought in the vision 2027 which envisions inclusion of phosacid plant, installation of granulator to produce DAP, installation of RLNG based captive power plant of 20 MW, installation of additional NPK stream to make total NPK production of 5LMT and diversification into trading different fertilizer products. He added that Atmanirbharta is imperative and nano fertilizers are a step in this direction.

Dr Mandaviya asked MFL to search for opportunities to shift to nano urea production which will change the face of fertilizer usage in India tomorrow. He added that he looks forward to MFL to contribute to the farmers’ cause in Tamil Nadu and beyond.

Union Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya is on a three-day tour to Puducherry and Chennai from 24th- 26th June 2022.