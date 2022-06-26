Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Lord Jagannath in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme today, said that the Deity gives people many deep human messages through this journey

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his monthly programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ hailed Lord Jagannath and said that the Deity gives people many deep human messages through this journey.

“Be it Ahmedabad or Puri, Lord Jagannath also gives us many deep human messages through this journey.” He said.

Citing the commencement of Rath Yatra on July 1 this year, PM modi said that People make efforts to ensure that on this occasion they get the good fortune of going to Puri.

“All of us are familiar with the Puri yatra in Odisha. People make efforts to ensure that on this occasion they get the good fortune of going to Puri.” Modi said.

“Bhagwan Jagannath Yatra begins on Dwitiya, the second day of the month of Ashadha. In our texts ‘Ashadhasya Dwitiya divase… Rath Yatra’, this is how the description is found in Sanskrit shlokas.” He added.

Modi also said that the world famous Rath Yatra is also conducted in several other states in India and that he has special memories of the Charriot festival in Ahmedabad.

“In Ahmedabad, Gujrat too, every year Rath Yatra begins from Ashadh Dwitiya. I was in Gujarat, so I also used to get the privilege of serving in this Yatra every year. Ashadha Dwitiya, also known as Ashadhi Bij, marks the beginning of the new year of Kutch on this day. I also wish Happy New Year to all my Kutchi brothers and sisters.” Modi said.

“For me this day is also very special – I remember, a day before Ashadha Dwitiya, that is, on the first Tithi of Ashadha, we started a Sanskrit festival in Gujarat, which comprises songs, music and cultural programs in Sanskrit language. The name of this event is – ‘Ashadhasya Pratham Diwase’. There is also a reason behind giving this special name to the festival. Actually, the great Sanskrit poet Kalidas wrote the Meghdootam on the arrival of rain from the month of Ashadh.” he added