New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses gratitude to all the voters from Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura for electing BJP in the by-polls.

PM tweeted, ” Gratitude to all those who voted for @BJP4India in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi and Punjab. We will keep working among the people and keep raising issues of public welfare.”

The by-poll wins in Azamgarh and Rampur are historic. It indicates wide-scale acceptance and support for the double engine Governments at the Centre and in UP. Grateful to the people for their support. I appreciate the efforts of our Party Karyakartas, tweeted PM.

Further, I thank the people of Tripura for reposing faith in @BJP4Tripura’s development agenda and blessing our candidates, including CM @DrManikSaha2 Ji with wins in the by-polls. Our Government will continue fulfilling people’s aspirations. I laud our Karyakartas for their hardwork, tweeted PM.