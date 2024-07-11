Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Hosts Mangal Pande in New Delhi

With the aim of rapid progress of agriculture sector in the country, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has initiated State-wise discussions, under which the Union Minister held a meeting with a high-level delegation including Bihar Agriculture Minister, Shri Mangal Pande at Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi today. The Union Minister assured to review the allocation of funds under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna (RKVY) and National Food Security Mission to Bihar and called for new proposals in this regard. Shri Chouhan also called for review to ensure smooth supply of seeds for Kharif season and early planning for supply of Rabi seeds.

Union Minister Shri Chouhan discussed with Bihar Agriculture Minister Shri Pande about the various schemes and programmes of the Agriculture Ministry. Union Minister Shri Chouhan said that the farmers of Bihar will not be allowed to face any problem at the central level. Union Minister asserted that both Centre and State should work as a team to improve agriculture sector in the country and look for solutions in a concerted way. The Agriculture Minister of Bihar called for the need to strengthen Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in the state and Union Minister assured that he will reviewing the functioning of KVKs. Shri Pande highlighted the production potential for Maize and Makhana in the state and called for Centre support to realize it.

Union Minister of state for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Ramnath Thakur along with senior officials of the Central and State Agriculture and Horticulture departments were also present. Earlier, the Union Minister had met agriculture ministers of Assam, Chattishgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.