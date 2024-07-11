DRDO sanctions seven new projects to the private sector under Technology Development Fund scheme

Providing impetus to Aatmanirbharta, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has awarded seven new projects to industries under the Technology Development Fund scheme for various requirements of the Armed Forces and aerospace & defence sectors. These project sanctions are a testimony to the continuing endeavour of DRDO in nurturing Industries, especially MSMEs & start-ups, in defence and aerospace domains. The indigenous development of these technologies will strengthen the military industrial ecosystem. The details of the sanctioned projects are given below:

Indigenous Scenario and Sensor Simulation Toolkit

The project involves development of an indigenous toolkit for simulator training of pilots in realistic scenarios. This will help in full mission planning and large force engagement. The project has been awarded to start-up, Oxygen 2 Innovation Pvt Ltd, Noida.

Underwater Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

The project relates to a versatile marine battlefield accessories which can be deployed in multiple combat roles. The objective is Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA). The project has been awarded to Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd Pune.

Long-range Remotely Operated Vehicles for Detection & Neutralisation

The vehicles are dual-use systems that will enable detection, classification, localisation & neutralisation of underwater objects while keeping the key assets away from the suspected operational area. The project has been awarded to a start-up, IROV Technologies Pvt Limited, Kochi.

Development of Ice Detection Sensor for Aircraft

The project aims to develop detecting icing condition inflight, caused by super cooled water droplets that freezes after their impact against the aircraft external surfaces and is utilised by the aircraft for turning on the aircraft Anti-icing mechanism. It has been awarded to Craftlogic Labs Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru.

Development of Radar Signal Processor with Active Antenna Array Simulator

The project will enable deployment of multiple target system for test and evaluation of multiple short range aerial weapon system. It serves as the basic building block for larger radar systems. The project has been sanctioned to Data Pattern (India) Limited, Chennai.

Development of Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System-based Timing Acquisition & Dissemination System

The project has been sanctioned to Accord Software & Systems Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru. It aims to enable indigenisation of timing acquisition and dissemination system, use of Indian Constellation for acquiring time & development of customised and flexible timing system as per range requirements.

Development of Graphene Based Smart & E-textiles for Multifunctional Wearable Applications

The start-up, Alohatech Private Limited, Coimbatore has been sanctioned the project. It will develop a conductive yarn and fabric-making processes using graphene nanomaterials and conductive inks. The outcome will be advanced nanocomposite materials-based E-textiles utilising the inherent advantages for practical clothing applications.