Department of Fisheries to organise Fisheries Summer Meet 2024 on 12th July 2024 at Madurai, Tamil Nadu

India is blessed with rich and diverse fisheries resources and a variety of fish species are found that enrich our biodiversity. Fisheries and aquaculture is a promising sector that provides livelihood and employment opportunities to about 3 crore fishers and fish farmers at the primary level and many more along the fisheries’ value chain. India is also the 2nd largest fish producing country with around 8% share in global fish production. Globally, India also stands 2nd in aquaculture production, is one of the top shrimp producing and exporting nations and 3rd largest capture fisheries producer.

The aforesaid achievements are a cumulative effect of several transformational initiatives for holistic development of fisheries and aquaculture sector. Recognizing the immense potential of the fisheries and aquaculture sector and for focused and holistic development, Govt of India (GoI) approved the highest ever investments in fisheries and aquaculture sector. The total investment of Rs 38,572 crore investment includes financial assistance for impactful projects and initiatives through Department of Fisheries (DoF), GoI schemes namely the Blue Revolution Scheme (Rs. 5,000 crore), Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF, Rs. 7,522 crore), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY, Rs. 20,050 crore) and a sub-scheme under PMMSY – Pradhan Mantri Matsya Samridhi Sah Yojana (PM-MKSSY, Rs 6000 crore) approved in Feb 2024.

To foster consultation with States/UTs, exhibit the contributions made by fish farmers, entrepreneurs and fishermen for the development of the fisheries and aquaculture sector and raise awareness about various DoF (GoI) initiatives, ‘Fisheries Summer Meet 2024’ is being organised on 12th July 2024 at Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The Fisheries Summer Meet 2024 is being organized by DoF (GoI) under the leadership of Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh along with the gracious presence of Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Prof. S.P Singh Baghel & Shri George Kurian and Minister of Fisheries, Govt of Tamil Nadu Shri Anitha R. Radhakrishnan. The meet will also see distinguished presence of State Fisheries ministers from various states/UTs and other key delegates.

Fisheries Summer Meet 2024 brings together fish farmers, researchers, industry experts, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to share experiences, and explore prospects for the sustainable development of fisheries and will be a platform to highlight the achievements of various program schemes with a special focus on PMMSY and deliberations with leadership from States/UTs.

The key highlights will be a fisheries exhibition, State / UT wise discussions by Ministers, virtual inauguration of Fisheries’ Projects and interaction with fishermen/fisherwomen, distribution of KCC to beneficiaries and PMMSY achievement award letters to beneficiaries, felicitation of Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on boarded Fish Farmer Producer Organization (FFPOs) among others.

Fisheries Summer Meet 2024 strives to bring together all States and UTs to share their progress, challenges, opportunities and chalk out future course of action. In reference to the same, JS (IF) will address the august gathering to highlight the various schemes and programmes of DoF, their progress and successes, DDG (FS), ICAR will dwell on the ICAR initiatives in Fisheries and leaders from the States/UTs will share progress from states, discuss their challenges and put forth their upcoming plans. Thus the findings from the Fisheries Summer Meet 2024 are expected to lay down key priority areas for both DoF (GoI) and States/UTs’ fisheries departments to focus on and provide direction for growth initiatives to be implemented.