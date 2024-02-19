UNESCO and Zanzibar Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Elderly, and Children Collaborate to Support Parent-Child Communication Initiative

UNESCO’s Our Rights, Our Lives, Our Future (O3) Projectin collaboration with the Zanzibar Ministry of Community Development, Gender Elderly, and Children held a management committee technical meeting on 13th February 2024 led by Hon Minister, to review and validate the Parent-Child Communication (PCC) Toolkit on Life skills based Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) that is being domesticated to fit the Zanzibar context.

This technical meeting was officiated by the Minister of Community Development, Gender Elderly, and Children (MCDGEC) Hon. Riziki Pembe Juma, which involved senior officials from the Ministry of Community Development, Gender Elderly and Children and the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training.

During the meeting the minister highlighted the importance of the PCC Toolkit and how it will be beneficial for Zanzibar community.