UNESCO and Zanzibar Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Elderly, and Children Collaborate to Support Parent-Child Communication Initiative

UNESCO’s Our Rights, Our Lives, Our Future (O3) Projectin collaboration with the Zanzibar Ministry of Community Development, Gender Elderly, and Children held a management committee technical meeting on 13th February 2024 led by Hon Minister, to review and validate the Parent-Child Communication (PCC) Toolkit on Life skills based Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) that is being domesticated to fit the Zanzibar context.
This technical meeting was officiated by the Minister of Community Development, Gender Elderly, and Children (MCDGEC) Hon. Riziki Pembe Juma, which involved senior officials from the Ministry of Community Development, Gender Elderly and Children and the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training.
During the meeting the minister highlighted the importance of the PCC Toolkit and how it will be beneficial for Zanzibar community.
I can see this is a good initiative, and I encourage the TWG of the ministry in collaboration with UNESCO to share this program with Social Welfare Committee of the House of Representatives to ensure positive support from the government
The domestication of Parent-Child Communication Toolkit started in 2021. Since then, a series of activities have taken place to ensure and facilitate community and religious leaders’ engagement including the piloting of a tool kit in six shehias/communities that reached 122 participants, consultation meetings, and a technical review and validation meeting with executive and management committees of the MCDGEC to ensure relevance, appropriateness, ownership, and effective utilization of the PCC Toolkit on SRHR in Zanzibar and Tanzania at large.
This Toolkit is essential to stimulate communication between parents and children on SRH, and children below 9 years to 5 are most vulnerable to sexual abuse, we will be grateful to involve them in this program
The domestication of the UNESCO Parent-Child Communication Toolkit on SRHR in Zanzibar is an essential step in promoting positive parenting through enhancing parent-child interaction concerning SRHR issues within the unique culture and context of the country, ultimately leading to improved health and wellbeing of the adolescents and young people.
The PCC Toolkit is expected to be launched later this year and will be disseminated to all key stakeholders who are working in the area of Parenting and SRHR. UNESCO continues to engage relevant ministries, partners, and young people to address sexual and reproductive health issues including violence and bullying occurring in schools and at the community level.