Tilaurakot–Kapilavastu Heritage Festival Celebrates Tangible & Living Heritage

The Tilaurakot-Kapilavastu site, situated in the Kapilavastu district of Nepal, was once the seat of the ancient Shakya kingdom. It is believed to be where Prince Siddhartha (later Lord Buddha) spent the first 29 years of his life before embarking on his spiritual journey. The location abounds with archaeological remnants that underscore its significance as a major civic center.

In addition to its historical and archaeological significance, the area also boasts a vibrant living heritage. For the sustainability and protection of this living heritage, it is crucial for the local community, government bodies, local authorities, and youth to comprehend and actively engage in its preservation efforts. In this context, the annual Tilaurakot–Kapilavastu Heritage Festival celebrates the region’s tangible and intangible heritage, providing a platform for the community, local authorities, and the younger generation to gather and converse about the importance of their heritage and witness the progress of archaeological work thus far.