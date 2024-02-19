Tilaurakot–Kapilavastu Heritage Festival Celebrates Tangible & Living Heritage

The Tilaurakot-Kapilavastu site, situated in the Kapilavastu district of Nepal, was once the seat of the ancient Shakya kingdom. It is believed to be where Prince Siddhartha (later Lord Buddha) spent the first 29 years of his life before embarking on his spiritual journey. The location abounds with archaeological remnants that underscore its significance as a major civic center.
In addition to its historical and archaeological significance, the area also boasts a vibrant living heritage. For the sustainability and protection of this living heritage, it is crucial for the local community, government bodies, local authorities, and youth to comprehend and actively engage in its preservation efforts. In this context, the annual Tilaurakot–Kapilavastu Heritage Festival celebrates the region’s tangible and intangible heritage, providing a platform for the community, local authorities, and the younger generation to gather and converse about the importance of their heritage and witness the progress of archaeological work thus far.
Each year, the festival endeavors to add value and promote local heritage. In continuation, this year’s event encouraged dialogues on both tangible and living heritage while highlighting the threats these sites face at present. Artifacts discovered and photographs of archaeological excavations at Tilaurakot-Kapilavastu over the years were also exhibited. The festival provided a platform for local artisans to showcase the community’s living heritage, including basket weaving, pottery, and traditional dances such as Mayur and Awadi, complemented by live demonstrations of folk musical instrument crafting and pottery making.
Furthermore, this year’s festival included art and extemporaneous speech competitions for students from local schools as a channel to express themselves. Ninety-nine students (51 girls and 48 boys) from 34 schools in Kapilavastu Municipality participated in the competitions, focusing on heritage protection and promotion. The art competition produced four beautiful illustrations of ancient Kapilavastu, while the extemporaneous speeches on the theme “the value of heritage to me, and the threats” elucidated the significance of heritage, as well as the risks and challenges of its preservation.
During the main festival, the winners were awarded certificates and prizes in a ceremony attended by over 300 participants, including various dignitaries such as the Chief District Officer, District Education Officer, Education Officer of Kapilavastu Municipality, District Police Officer, Joint-Secretary of Lumbini Province, officials of Lumbini Development Trust, Department of Archaeology, Durham University of the UK, and UNESCO. The event also saw the participation of master’s level students from Lumbini Buddhist University and the University of Baroda, Ahmadabad, India.
While the ongoing archaeological work uncovers its ancient culture and sheds light on the life of Prince Siddhartha, the festival concluded with a vibrant celebration of local culture and a renewed pledge to protect and promote the ancient city of Kapilavastu – Tilaurakot.
The winners of the contests are as follows:
Drawing Contest, Basic level (grades 5 – 8):
1st Arwin Khanal, Grade 5, Sunrise Academy
2nd Abhishek Yadav, Grade 8, Shree Tilaurakot Secondary School
3rd Suraj Pasi, Grade 6, Shree Gautam Buddha Basic School
4th Poonam Lonia, Grade 8, Shree Gautam Buddha Basic School
Drawing Contest, Secondary level (grades 9 – 12):
1st Rekha Pasi, Grade 10, Shree Kanakmuni Secondary School
2nd Rakshya Ram Pasi, Grade 10, Shree Tilaurakot Secondary School
3rd Ashok Prasad Gupta, Grade 9, Shree Buddha Padma Secondary School
4th Anju Chaudhary (Tharu), Grade 10, Shree Kapilvastu Rastriya Madhyamik Vidhyalaya
Speech Contest, Secondary level (grades 9 – 12):
Mohammad Yasin, Grade 9, Shree Buddha Jyoti Secondary School
Babita Gupta, Grade 12, Tilaurakot Secondary School
Divya Chaudhary, Grade xx, Siddhartha Secondary School
Ganesh Kewat, Kapilavastu Rastriya Secondary School
The annual heritage festival is supported by UNESCO, Durham University’s UNESCO Chair, Nepal’s Department of Archaeology, and Lumbini Development Trust under the project Strengthening the Conservation and Management of Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, a World Heritage site funded by Japanese Funds-in-Trust. The UNESCO/Japanese Funds-In-Trust project is committed to encouraging community participation and engagement since its inception.