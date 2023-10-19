UN Secretary General Guterres will visit To Nepal On October 29

Kathmandu. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will come to Nepal on October 29.

The Council of Ministers meeting held on Thursday decided to approve the official visit of Secretary General Guterres to Nepal from November 12 to 15.

At the press conference held to announce the decision of the Cabinet, Government Spokesperson and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma informed that Secretary General Guterres is coming to Nepal from October 12 to 15 and the meeting has decided to approve his visit.

It is said that during his visit to Nepal, Secretary General Guterres will hold high-level discussions on Nepal’s peace process, climate change, Nepali Peacekeeping Force and other issues.

He said that the meeting decided to approve the acquisition of 197 hectares of private land required for the Lower Arun Hydropower Project of 669 megawatts.

Minister Sharma also informed that it has been decided to approve the visit program of Foreign Minister NP Saud from October 8th to 16th in America.

He informed that the monitoring team is active to prevent black market during the festival. Minister Sharma claimed that the shortage of essential commodities including sugar is gradually disappearing