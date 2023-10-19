Tata Steel Foundation Commemorates International Rural Women’s Day with Special Celebrations

Brahmapur: Gopalpur: 19/10/2023 Tata Steel Foundation (TSF), Gopalpur has celebrated International Rural Women’s Day at the conference hall of DRD at Chhatrapur, ganjam. The program was organized to recognize and honor the important role that rural women play in their communities and the agricultural sector. It aimed to create awareness about the unique challenges they face and promote gender equality women’s rights and rural empowerment.



Brahmapur Mayor Sanghamitra

Dallei and District Council President Anjali Swain attended the event as guests.

The (TSF) has promoted women’s leaders who have contributed significantly to the formation of self-governance producer groups and producer companies to ensure the livelihood of rural women. Along with this, vocational trainees work as gender workers under the Odisha livelihood missions. Where recognized and women who achieved excellence in the fields of rural development, climate change, education, etc were also honoured.

TSF Gopalpur is committed to the fullfillment and empowerment of rural women by recognizing their contribution to a long-lasting, successful community.

Report by: Jyotiranjan Behera