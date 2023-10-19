One-Day Workshop on Promoting a Tobacco-Free Campus Hosted by National Service Scheme at Brahmapur University

Brahmapur, October 19, 2023 – In a significant step towards promoting a healthier campus environment and raising awareness about the dangers of tobacco consumption, Brahmapur University’s National Service Scheme (NSS) organized an Anti-Tobacco Workshop on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. This collaborative event, held in the university’s New Conference Hall, received resounding support from the Rotary Club of Berhampur Central.

The workshop was inaugurated and presided over by the Honorable Vice-Chancellor of Brahmapur University, Prof. Gitanjali Dash. In her opening remarks, Prof. Dash emphasized the importance of creating a “Tobacco-Free Campus,” where all stakeholders work together to eradicate tobacco usage. She noted the alarming rise in tobacco addiction among youth and stressed the collective responsibility to raise awareness against its consumption. Prof. Dash called upon all participants to pledge their commitment to making Berhampur University a tobacco-free campus.

Eminent chest specialist Prof. (Dr.) Narayan Mishra, a chief guest at the workshop, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the adverse effects of tobacco consumption and the various diseases it can cause. He highlighted the grim statistic that one person dies every four seconds worldwide due to tobacco consumption, affecting a significant number of youth. Dr. Mishra urged students to abstain from tobacco and work towards creating a tobacco-free environment, applauding the university’s anti-tobacco campaign.

The event also featured distinguished guests, including PG Council Chairman Prof. Sushant Kumar Baral, who advised students to quit smoking. CH. Mahon Subudhi, President of Brahmapur Rotary Club Central, expressed the Rotary Club’s commitment to supporting the tobacco-free campaign. Additionally, the Rotary Club Central promised to organize free health camps for dental treatment and eye examinations for students and university employees.

Under the able supervision of NSS Programme Coordinator Dr. Jayant Kumar Panda, more than two hundred students and faculty members from various departments actively participated in the workshop. The event included both tobacco awareness sessions and free Health and lung checkups for attendees. NSS Program Officer Shakti Ranjan Das moderated the workshop, with Dr. Itishree Geetha Kumari providing valuable assistance.

As an act of commitment, all participants took a pledge to maintain a tobacco-free campus. Program Officer Dr. Sankarshan Mallick delivered the vote of thanks and extended heartfelt gratitude to the organizing team for their efforts in ensuring the workshop’s success.

The workshop received unwavering support from Rotary Club members, Mr. Jayaram Raju, Secretary of Brahmapur Rotary Club Central, as well as prominent social workers, Asha Mishra, Shantunu Samantaray, and Soumyashri Sahoo.

The event marked a significant milestone in the mission to create a healthier and tobacco-free environment within Brahmapur University, with the collaborative efforts of the university and the Rotary Club serving as a powerful step towards achieving this goal.

Report by: Jyotiranjan Behera