Honda Racing India Team is all set for the final round of 2023 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup

Chennai, 19 October 2023: The Madras International Circuit (MIC) in Chennai gears up for an exhilarating roar of engines and the electrifying racing prowess as the 2023 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R enters the last round of the championship.

Continuing to perform strongly with the true racing DNA of Honda, the young guns of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup showcased adrenaline packed action in round 4. The next-gen riders showcased their best performances and proved their mettle on the Moto3 race machine platform – NSF250R that is specially designed to elevate racing to higher levels and enhance riders’ competitiveness.

In Race 1 of Round 4 of the 2023 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R, Kavin Quintal once again reaffirmed his dominance in the championship. The young gun finished the race by crossing the chequered line in the first position. The second position was secured by Mohsin P and Raheesh Khatri had to settle for the 3rd position in the race.

Utilizing his international exposure and skills, Kavin Quintal continued to prove his mettle in the race 2, maintaining his lead and emerged victorious by completing the race in the first position. On the other hand, Mohsin P displayed strategic manoeuvres to secure the second position while Johann Reeves Emmanuel clinched his first-ever podium finish in this category by finishing third.

Commenting on the Round 5, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said,” As we approach the culmination of this year’s championship, our Honda mentors remain fully committed to delivering steadfast support and training to our talented young riders, ensuring their continuous improvement and triumph. With the upcoming final round of the 2023 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R, the riders’ excitement and enthusiasm are reaching their peak. We are eagerly waiting for the action-packed weekend with thrilling races and fierce competition.”

Round 5 is expected to be an amazing spectacle with riders fiercely competing for the top spot. As the championship unfolds, the 12 talented young riders from across the country will take to the track in their purpose-built Honda NSF250R motorcycles, meticulously engineered for the Moto3 class, designed to provide a highly competitive platform for young riders. These machines combine precision engineering with a perfect balance of power, handling, and agility, making them ideal for the next generation of racing talents.

IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup

The IDEMITSU Honda Indian Talent Cup NSF250R serves as a stepping-stone for young riders aspiring to reach higher levels of racing. The championship features Honda NSF250R motorcycles, purpose-built for Moto3 racing, providing a competitive platform. With its lightweight chassis, powerful engine, and aerodynamic bodywork, the NSF250R offers optimal performance on the track. The primary objective of the championship is to identify and nurture talented riders, providing them with professional training. By offering a well-defined pathway, the IDEMITSU Honda Indian Talent Cup NSF250R paves the way for Indian riders to enter the realm of professional motorcycle racing.