Pune: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. With a century by Virat Kohli (103*) and half-century by Shubman Gill (53), India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune . 48th ODI Century by King Kohli. Kohli has now scored 26,000 runs in international matches.

Bangladesh 256/8

India 261/3