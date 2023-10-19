Deloitte India and Skill Development Institute, Bhubaneswar conclude the first batch of a cybersecurity skill development programme.

Mumbai : Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) is creating opportunities for deserving candidates that represent the country’s geographic diversity and are from economically marginalised backgrounds, through multiple pathways. The current leg of the initiative, focused on the cybersecurity sector, has been successfully concluded with the Skill Development Institute, Bhubaneswar (SDI-B). This inaugural session aims to address the prevailing cybersecurity skill gap in the country.

With increased digitalisation throughout the value chain, there has been a substantial rise in the number of cyber-attacks and data breaches. Consequently, the demand for proficient cybersecurity professionals has experienced a notable upswing.

Anand Tiwari, Partner, Risk Advisory, Deloitte India, and mentor of the program, said, “Given Deloitte’s standing as a leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), we have encountered notable talent gaps from the supply perspective. Our vision is to establish a paradigm where graduates are equipped with training in emergent technologies, rendering them readily employable upon program completion. Through our collaboration with SDI-B, we fashioned a program that is shaped by the industry, for the industry. Welcoming these young professionals into the Deloitte community stands as a source of profound satisfaction for our team.”

This tailored curriculum conceived and developed by Deloitte India, integrates essential real-world prerequisites for careers in cybersecurity. The program employs a hands-on learning methodology, complemented by insights shared by distinguished industry experts through lectures. The training was conducted in collaboration with iAspire Foundation, a Section 8 Non-Profit organisation. Furthermore, Deloitte’s senior cybersecurity professionals actively participated in training sessions at SDI-B. In maintaining a neutral assessment process, the evaluation of participants upon program completion was conducted by NASSCOM, a prominent industry association. Upon successfully concluding the program, 60 adept trainees are poised to join Deloitte India’s cybersecurity team.

The CEO, SDI-B said, “We are happy to collaborate with Deloitte for this program. This distinctive program not only effectively tackles the existing skill deficit in tackling cyber threats but also offers opportunities to young professionals hailing from tier 2 and 3 cities to engage with global enterprises. Beyond its immediate impact, the program establishes a benchmark for other entities aiming to upskill the workforce in emerging technology domains. Through this collaboration, SDI-B takes great pride in upholding its guiding principle of ‘Skilling Youth, Enhancing Livelihoods.”

Anand Venkataraman, Partner, Deloitte India, said, “The program is much more than just another solution. It embodies a fundamental reimagining of our approach to nurturing cybersecurity talent within India. This collaboration stands as a resounding proclamation to the industry, heralding the advent of a transformative phase in cybersecurity education.”

Deepti Sagar, Chief People and Experience Officer, Deloitte India added, “India’s talent isn’t confined to our metros. Our country’s heartland is brimming with ambition and passion and we’re going to be a bridge that links them to the India’s growth story across sectors. Cybersecurity is one such in-demand sector where we can make a concrete difference.”

Beyond the current cybersecurity leg, this initiative will be implemented through the following pathways:

State government aided skill development programmes in tier 2 and 3 cities

Customised technical learning through professional training institutes

Targeting campuses in India’s heartland, with stellar academic records

Talent coming onboard will hone their skills through an internship, following which they will take up full-time roles. Catalysing their smooth transition will be a campus to corporate training – designed to guide them with business-communication and -etiquette, and behavioural training, as well as to bolster their capabilities through an individual development plan.