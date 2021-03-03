UK to host Global Summit on Climate and Development

London: COP26 President and Foreign Secretary to co-host March 31st Summit on supporting countries most vulnerable to climate change.

Developing countries face multiple threats from rising temperatures, economic shocks and COVID-19

Climate and Development Ministerial will look mitigating the impacts of climate change, debt relief and access to finance

Countries that are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change will be the focus of a UK summit later this month, as part of the road to COP26 in Glasgow this year. Malawi is among countries most affected by the impacts of climate change from across Africa that are expected to take part in the summit.

Many developing countries are experiencing the impacts of climate change – including flooding, drought and extreme temperatures. These countries are also facing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting financial pressures.

The Climate and Development Ministerial will bring together countries and partners to focus on how we work together on these issues and prevent them from getting worse. This includes through mitigating the impacts of climate change, debt relief and access to finance.

The event, which will be hosted by the UK and co-chaired by the COP President, Alok Sharma and the Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, will be convened virtually on the 31st March. Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the UK International Champion on Adaptation and Resilience for COP26, will also attend.

Developing countries have been at the frontlines of responding for decades and have a lot to teach the world about best practice.

The outcomes from this will help to shape the agenda in other key international fora through to COP26 and beyond.

COP26 President Designate, Alok Sharma, said:

One of my top priorities as COP President is to champion global action for vulnerable countries on the frontline of climate change and the Climate and Development Ministerial is a key part of this approach.

Director of the International Institute for Environment and Development, Andrew Norton, said:

The world’s poor are disproportionately affected by these issues, but stand ready to meet this challenge. This process from the UK government is critical for bringing together experts from all regions to co-design practical solutions with developing countries to deliver a step-change on climate and development this year.