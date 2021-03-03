Bihar to set up a port facility in Odisha, technical team of Bihar to soon visit Odisha to see all the identified locations

Bhubaneswar: A team of senior officers led by Bihar Additional Chief Secretary Brijesh Mehrotra on Tuesday had a discussion with senior officers of the Government of Odisha in meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra here and put forth a proposal to set up a port facility in Odisha.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena advised the Bihar officials to assess the requirement of Bihar so that the port facility could be planned accordingly. Mahaptra assured of all possible help as per the existing policies. The Bihar team thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to have accepted the proposal of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for setting up a port facility in Odisha.

Commerce and Transport Secretary Madhusudan Padhi said 14 locations along the Odisha coast have been identified for development of ports through a study. Brief details about seven locations to north and seven locations to the south of Paradeep port were discussed.

It was deliberated that some location towards north of Paradip may be more useful for Bihar. A technical team of Bihar would soon visit Odisha to see all the identified locations and assess the feasibilities of developing a port facility.