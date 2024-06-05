National

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his re-election

By Odisha Diary bureau
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressing at the ceremony to launch the Goods & Service Tax (GST), in Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi on June 30, 2017.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from Rt. Hon. Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

PM Sunak congratulated Prime Minister on the success in the general elections and conveyed best wishes for a historic third term.

PM Modi thanked PM Sunak for his warm wishes and reaffirmed his commitment to continue to work for further strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in diverse areas.

Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes  for the upcoming elections in the UK.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.