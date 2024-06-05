UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his re-election

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from Rt. Hon. Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

PM Sunak congratulated Prime Minister on the success in the general elections and conveyed best wishes for a historic third term.

PM Modi thanked PM Sunak for his warm wishes and reaffirmed his commitment to continue to work for further strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in diverse areas.

Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming elections in the UK.