President Putin congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from the President of the Russian Federation, H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin.

President Putin warmly congratulated Prime Minister on the success in the general elections and conveyed best wishes for a historic third term.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for further strengthening the India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership in all areas.

Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to President Putin for Russia’s ongoing chairmanship of BRICS during 2024.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.