UK-INDIA Critical Minerals Partnership Workshop

Bhubaneswar: UK-India Industry-Academia scoping workshop on Critical Minerals (Exploration and Extraction)from 26-28th February was organised by Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster (BCKIC), an initiative of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to Govt of India and Centre for Process Innovation (CPI), UK at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar under the UK-India Critical Minerals Partnership initiative, supported by British High Commission, New Delhi. More than 60 participants from academia, R&D organizations, Industries, policymakers, and startups participated including 27 from the UK, and deliberated on various aspects of the theme. Dr. Mrutyunjay Suar, Chairman-BCKIC & DG R&D and Innovation at KIIT extended a warm welcome. He stressed an outcome-based approach as a follow-up to the Workshop especially focusing on technology deployment in the sector.

Mr. Joshua Bamford, Head of Tech & Innovation, British High Commission New Delhi set the context and assured the support to promote innovation in this sector. Such gathering of high-level intellectuals from both Countries on the focused theme will bring various opportunities, said Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS.

Thematic keynote address was delivered by Mr. Joseph Mansour, Team Lead, Indo-Pacific & Critical Minerals Delivery International Energy Unit Dr. Ramanuj Narayan, Director, CSIR – IMMT, and Ms. Anna Gibbons, Department for Business and Trade, UK Government.

Other experts who participated in various tracks are Prof. Paul Anderson, Director, University of Birmingham, UK, Dr. Garry Clawson, Industrial Resilience Group, IFM, University of Cambridge UK India Critical Minerals Observatory, Dr. Sanak Mishra, former president of Indian National Academy of Engineering, Dr. Elisabetta Mariani, University of Liverpool, Mr. Kutty, CSO, Tata Motors, Dr. Sam Brandon-Fendley, Senior Lecturer, Camborne School of Mines, Dr. David Polya, Professor of Environmental Geochemistry, Earth and Environmental Sciences – Academic & Research, Dr. Anupam Agnihotri, Director, JNARDDC, University of Manchester, Mr. John Willis, Principal Consultant (Mineral Processing), SRK Consulting, Mr. Kutty, CSO, Tata Motors, Mr. Jon Watson, Metatek, UK on Airborne Technologies for surveying, Dr. Adrian Finch, Professor of Geology, University of St. Andrews, Dr. Martin Smith, Associate Dean, Research and Enterprise, University of Brighton, Dr. Paul Cornick, ReLib Project Lead, University of Birmingham, Dr. Robert Mitchell, Principal Scientist, CPI UK, Mr Niall Ahern, Department for Business and Trade, UK Govt, Dr. Nikhil Dhawan, IIT Roorkee, Dr. Lousie Horsfall, Chair of Sustainable Biotechnology, University of Edinburgh, Ms. Shiva Sundaram, Collaborative & strategic projects Programme Manager, Materials Processing Institute, UK, Mr. Greg Bogie, Commercial Director, Green Lithium, UK, Mr. Isabel Schenk, Head of Strategic Projects & Development, Watercycle Technologies and others Mr Sunil Kumar, Sr Adviser at British High Commission, coordinated the workshop.

This workshop aimed to Gain research innovation and policy insights in the UK and India on critical mineral exploration and extraction and opportunities in both the UK and India and Create a UK-India community of academics, innovators, investors, and companies to address challenges and help identify best practices and commercial opportunities. One focus was to explore gaps and opportunities for future research and innovation work streams between both countries and Identify at least 2 grand challenges for Future Funding.

The Workshop focused on the following themes underpinned by Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) addressing India’s critical mineral policy, challenges and opportunities for companies in exploration, extraction, and surveying methods, exploring approaches and technologies for the exploration of CM, data modeling, analysis, and interpretation and identify Industry challenges and potential solutions/technologies for exploration/extraction/refining of critical minerals.

This workshop aims to explore research and innovation excellence and challenges in both countries, identify opportunities for collaboration, and help build relationships between the UK and Indian research and industry communities.