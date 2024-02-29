PM Modi addresses ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Madhya Pradesh’ program

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Madhya Pradesh’ program today via video conferencing. During the programme, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth about Rs 17,000 crores across Madhya Pradesh. The projects cater to many important sectors including irrigation, power, road, rail, water supply, coal, and industry, among others. The Prime Minister also launched the Cyber Tehsil project in Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister began his address by paying condolences for the loss of lives due to a road accident in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh and said that all arrangements are being made for those injured in the mishap. “I stand by the people of Madhya Pradesh in this hour of grief”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister noted that lakhs of citizens were linked with the event from all the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats of the state with a resolution of Viksit Bharat. He acknowledged similar resolutions by other states in recent times and said that India will become Viksit only when the states become Viksit.

Noting the commencement of the 9-day Vikramotsav in Madhya Pradesh tomorrow, the Prime Minister said that it celebrates the glorious heritage of the state along with the current developments. He underlined that the Vedic Clock put up in Ujjain is proof of the government taking along heritage and development. “City of Baba Mahakal was once the center of time calculation for the world but its importance was forgotten”, the Prime Minister lamented. To overcome this neglect, the Prime Minister said that the government has reestablished the world’s first Vikramaditya Vedic Clock in Ujjain and it will become witness to the ‘kaal chakra’ when India is on the path to becoming a developed nation.

Noting the development projects worth Rs 17,000 crores related to today’s event involving drinking water, irrigation, electricity, roads, sports complexes, and community halls, the Prime Minister also informed about the commencement of modernization work at 30 stations of Madya Pradesh. “Double engine government is carrying out development work with double speed”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the nation’s trust in Modi’s guarantee. Reiterating the government’s commitment to development, the Prime Minister laid forward his resolution to make India the third-largest economy in the third tenure of the government.

The Prime Minister highlighted the double-engine government’s emphasis on agriculture, industry and tourism and mentioned the foundation stone laying of three major water projects on Maa Narmada river. He said that it will not only resolve the irrigational issues in the tribal regions but also tackle the issue of drinking water supply. “We are witnessing a new revolution in the irrigation sector of Madhya Pradesh”, the Prime Minister said, mentioning that the Ken-Betwa river linking project will transform the lives of lakhs of families in the Bundelkhand region. He emphasized that the biggest service to farmers is taking water to their farmlands. Drawing comparisons in the irrigation sector today with the period 10 years before 2014, the Prime Minister informed that micro-irrigation was extended to 40 lakh hectares in the country compared to 90 lakh hectares today. “This shows the present government’s priorities, and its scale of progress”, he said.

Touching upon another serious problem of small farmers i.e. storage shortage, the Prime Minister talked about the recently launched ‘world’s largest storage project’. In the coming days, thousands of big godowns will be constructed and there will be a new storage capacity of 700 lakh metric tonnes in the country. “Government will invest Rs 1.25 crore on this”, he added.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the government’s resolve to make the villages aatmanirbhar through cooperatives. He explained how the cooperative benefits are expanding from the proven areas of milk and sugarcane to areas like grains, fruits and vegetables and fisheries. Cooperative bodies are being created in lakhs of villages with an aim to increase rural income.

The Prime Minister said that through PM Svamitva Yojana an enduring solution of the rural property disputes is being found. He praised Madhya Pradesh for good implementation of the Scheme as 100 percent of the villages have been surveyed by drone and more than 20 lakh Svamitva Cards have been issued so far, he informed.

Referring to the initiation of the Cyber Tehsil project in 55 districts of Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister informed that it will provide digital solutions for transfer of names and registry-related issues, thereby saving time and expenses for the people.

Concurring with the youth’s desire to make Madhya Pradesh one of the leading states in industries, the Prime Minister affirmed the first-time voters in the state that the present government is leaving no stone unturned in creating new opportunities. “Youth’s dreams are Modi’s resolution”, the Prime Minister said. He remarked that Madhya Pradesh will become an important pillar in Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India and mentioned the Mega Leather and footwear cluster in Sitapur, Morena, textile park for the readymade garment industry of Indore, expansion of industrial park in Mandsaur and development of Dhar Industrial park as steps taken to realize this vision. Highlighting the government’s push to boost toy manufacturing in India which led to an increase in toy exports, the Prime Minister said that multiple opportunities would be created for the toy-making community in Budhni owing to the development projects of today in the region.

Keeping in line with his commitment to take care of the neglected segments of society, the Prime Minister informed about providing publicity to the traditional artisans. He mentioned his regular promotion of these artists from every available platform and how his gifts to foreign dignitaries always consist of products of cottage industry. He said his promotion of ‘Vocal se Local’ too promotes local artisans’ products.

Commenting on India’s growing profile in the last 10 years, the Prime Minister underlined the direct benefits of investment and tourism. He noted recent strides in tourism in Madhya Pradesh and mentioned the growing number of devotees visiting Omkareshwar and Mamaleshwar. He said the upcoming Ekatm Dham in Omkareshwar in the memory of Aadi Guru Shankaracharya and Ujjain Simhastha in 2028 was the catalyst of tourism growth. He said, “The construction of a 4-lane road from Ichhapur to Omkareshwar in Indore will provide further convenience to the devotees. The railway projects inaugurated today will further strengthen the connectivity of Madhya Pradesh. When connectivity improves, be it agriculture, tourism or industry, all three benefit.”

The Prime Minister drew attention to the government’s efforts to tackle all issues hampering the development of women in the last 10 years and emphasized that the next 5 years will witness unprecedented empowerment of our sisters and daughters. He touched upon creating Lakhpati Didis in every village, and Drone Didis to bring about a new agricultural revolution. He also spoke about improving the economic condition of women in the next 5 years and cited a report that stated an increase in the income of families from villages in the last 10 years owing to the work done for their welfare. “According to the report, income in villages is increasing faster than in cities”, he said. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister said that 25 crore people have come out of poverty in the last 10 years. He expressed confidence that Madhya Pradesh will continue to attain new heights similarly.