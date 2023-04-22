Two Days Bharateeya Paramparik Kreeda Mahotsava Concludes at Central University of Odisha

Koraput: The two days Bharateeya Paramparik Kreeda Mahotsava organized jointly by the Central University of Odisha and Kreeda Bharati concluded on 22nd April 2023 with the valedictory ceremony at the Sports Ground of CUO. The Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, in his presidential address thanked all for the successful completion of the two days Bharateeya Paramparik Kreeda Mahotsava and he urged students to indulge in sports apart from studies so that both mind and body will be developed. He further said that “This ground will again give birth to an Arjuna Awardee”, while praising Mr. Gopal Saini, Olympian. The other dignitaries present were Dr. Basant Manjari Kar, the better half of Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor; Prof. Jatin H. Soni, former Vice-Chancellor, Swarnim Gujarat Sports University; Shri Madhumay Nath, and Joint Secretary of Kreeda Bharati; Shri Damodar Pradhan, Secretary Kreeda Bharati, Odisha Chapter, Prof. Sudhendu Mondal, Advisor, Academics and Administration of CUO and Arjuna Award winner and eminent Olympian, Gopal Saini.

The 2nd-day programme commenced with the address speech by Prof. Jatin H. Soni where he welcomed the dignitaries and highlighted the importance of Paramparik Kreeda while encouraging the students to participate in all kinds of sports and yoga for a healthy life. Olympian Gopal Saini addressed the gathering by signifying the importance of sports in our culture. He compared the Kreeda Mahotsava in CUO, Koraput as Jungle Mein Mangal. He said that with proper guidance, this place has the potential to produce many sportspersons of repute. He also mentioned that he has entered his seventies yet he includes a long run in his daily fitness regime and encouraged the students to sporting events.

Dr. Madhumaya Nath, All India Joint Secretary thanked everybody for their efforts. “Only from sports do we learn team spirit, Sportsman Spirit, and togetherness,” he said. Mentioning our culture he talked about Patanjali. Kreeda Bharati, Odisha Chapter president, Shri Ashok Nayak also spoke. On the occasion, traditional games of India were showcased including Surya Namaskar (where the Vice-chancellor also joined in), Yoga, Chhau Dance (Odisha), Rai Banshe (West Bengal), Paika Yudha Kaushal (Odisha). All the participants were felicitated on the occasion.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Prof. N.C. Panda, Dean of the School of Languages of CUO. Dr. Kakoli Banerjee, faculty member, Dept. of BCNR of CUO coordinated the event. Also present at the event were Dr. Pradosh Kumar Rath, G20 Nodal Officer, Dr. Ramendra Parhi, Dean Students’ Welfare, Dr. Jyotiska Datta, Coordinator, Bharateeya Paramparik Kreeda Mahotsava, Dr. Jayanta Kumar Nayak, Controller of Examinations; Dr. Kapila Khemundu, HoD I/c, Dept. of Sociology; Sh. Sanjeet Kumar Das, HoD I/c, Dept. of English Language and Literature; Dr. Pradosh Kumar Swain, HoD I/c, Dept. of HoD I/c. Odia Language & Literature; Dr. Srinivas B. Kotnak, HoD I/c, Dept. of Anthropology; Dr. Debabrata Panda, Asst. Professor, Dept. of Biodiversity & Conservation of Natural Resources; Dr. Alok Baral, Asst. Professor, Dr. Rudrani Mohanty & Dr. Ganesh Prasad Sahu, Faculty members, Dept. of Odia Language and Literature; Dr. Sony Parhi, Faculty, Dept. of Journalism and Mass Communication and Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer, CUO. The event was also attended by many dignitaries, sportspersons, varsity faculty members, other staff members, research scholars, and students. The winners of various competitions held on the G20 Jan Bhagidari were also awarded certificates on the same day.