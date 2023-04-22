Telugu Talons to represent Telangana & Andhra Pradesh States at Premier Handball League

Hyderabad : The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh franchise Telugu Talons announced its entry into the Premier Handball League (PHL) on Saturday. The team, owned by Abhishek Reddy Kankanala, a prominent sports entrepreneur based out of Hyderabad known for his involvement in various sports leagues including volleyball, badminton, golf, and other sports teams will compete in the inaugural edition of the PHL.

The Talons will be looking to put together a robust team at the Premier Handball League Auction slated to be held at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai on April 23, 2023. Each team will select a squad consisting of 11 Indian players and 3 international players.

. By investing in the Telugu Talons team, Abhishek Reddy aims to promote the sport and provide a platform for talented athletes to showcase their skills on a larger stage, while also supporting the development of the sports ecosystem in India. Abhishek is dedicated to expanding his diverse sports portfolio and contributing to the growth of the handball community, particularly in India. With this, Abhishek is adding to his earlier sports investments in Volleyball, Badminton, and Golf sports leagues.

“I am thrilled to venture into the world of handball and support these incredible athletes,” said Abhishek Reddy Kankanala. “Handball is an exciting and engaging sport, and I believe it has immense potential to grow in popularity, especially in India. I am committed to developing the Telugu Talons to compete at the highest level within the Premier Handball League and to bring a new sense of pride and accomplishment to the handball community, both nationally and internationally.”

The inaugural season of the Premier Handball League is set to kick off on June 8 and run until June 25, 2023, and will be broadcast on the Viacom18 network on JioCinema, Sports 18-1 (HD & SD) and Sports 18 Khel.