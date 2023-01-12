TVS Motor Company Launches New TVS Metro Plus 110 In Bangladesh

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced the launch of its TVS Metro Plus 110 refresh in Bangladesh. The motorcycle boasts upgraded features that are identified as customer needs in this segment. The renewed styling and safety aspects of the product will cater to the new generation and the growing customer demand in the Bangladesh market.

The New TVS Metro Plus 110 has an elevated stylish quotient with look, a premium 3D logo and a stylish dual-tone muscular fuel tank. The motorcycle is known for its technologically advanced features delivering on the commuter needs of mileage, safety, comfort and style.

Speaking on the occasion,Mr. Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are excited to launch the New TVS Metro Plus in Bangladesh which is one of our key international markets. The product will cater to the growing mobility needs of the country by addressing durability and comfort. It also comes loaded with features to give our customers a quality experience. With the launch of this motorcycle and our vast service network in Bangladesh, I am confident that we will carve a new benchmark in customer satisfaction.” KEY FEATURES New Dual-Tone colours

Stylish red coloured shock absorbers

Synchronized braking

LED headlamp

USB charging port

Mr. J. Ekram Hussain, Managing Director, TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd,said, “TVS Metro Plus is the most popular motorcycle with features that strengthen the TVS Motor’s portfolio in the country. The motorcycle will be sold across our 335 sales outlets and will be serviced at 328 service touchpoints making it the widest service network across Bangladesh. Our 15 years of long and committed association with TVS Motor Company has seen popular offerings for customers in moped, motorcycle and scooter segments.”

The product has an array of impressive features such as an all-gear electric start, aluminium grab rail, chrome muffler guard and a sporty instrument cluster. The motorcycle will be available in Electric Start Alloy Wheel variants and will come in three colour schemes – with two new dual-tone colours.

TVS Metro Plus has sold over 1.2 lakhs units in Bangladesh since its first launch and delivers the best-in-class mileage of 86kmpl. TVS Motor Company offers a standard two-year warranty and six free services on all the TVS products.

The New TVS Metro Plus 110 will be available at all TVS Auto Bangladesh showrooms.