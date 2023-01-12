PETRONAS TVS Racing Invites Aspiring Racers’ Application For The Women And Rookie Category Of PETRONAS TVS One Make Championship 2023

With talent development being at the forefront of TVS Racing since 1982, PETRONAS TVS Racing team returns with the 7th edition of PETRONAS TVS One Make Championship – Women’s category. Backed by its core philosophy that the ‘chequered flag does not differentiate’ TVS Racing has trained over 500+ women riders in the country since 2016, and is now gearing up to conduct its training and selection rounds, for the 2023 batch.

Additionally, the Rookie category that focuses on nurturing talent under 18 years, returns with its 3rd edition, after training over 50+ rookie riders in the country since 2021. The training session will offer the ultimate platform to young racers and aspirants, and ignite their passion for motorcycle racing.

The first selection round is scheduled in Bangalore on January 28, 2023, followed by the second round in Pune on February 4, 2023.

Both the rounds will encompass full day training sessions conducted by national champions from the house of PETRONAS TVS Racing The training schedule will help the participants to familiarise themselves with the racing motorcycles & track Top 20 participants from respective location will be selected for the final round at MMRT Chennai



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company said , “TVS Racing, India’s first factory racing team, has been scripting racing history since 1982. The team has been at the forefront of motor racing in the country, and has consistently been pushing the envelope to offer a platform to racing enthusiasts with varied formats. TVS Racing has led the way in women’s racing since 2016, having trained over 500+ women racers till date, offering them an opportunity to be trained under the guidance of TVS Racing champion riders like Aishwarya Pissay, and supporting them to follow their passion for racing on the race tracks. We are excited about the upcoming season of PETRONAS TVS One-Make Championship 2023, and look forward to imparting a great experience to the women racers & enthusiasts.”

Key Highlights –

Under the women’s category, female racers will get an opportunity to ride the race-spec TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, while the rookie category will ride the TVS Apache RR 200 Post the final selection round in Chennai, the racers will undergo specific training under the national champion riders from TVS Racing (K.Jagan, KY Ahamed, Harry Sylvester , Deepak Ravikumar & Aishwarya Pissay) The trainings will help the shortlisted racers focus on improving their physical fitness and hone their skill before the 2023 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) The participants will also get a full set of racing gears – suit, gloves and boots



Selection criteria –

Women category: Requires a valid two-wheeler driving license or a Level-1 FMSCI certified training received from any racing training school Rookie category: Participants should be aged between 11 and 18 years with Level-1 FMSCI certified training received from any racing training school, and need to be accompanied by a guardian

Location Date Rounds Bangalore – Aruani Grid, Vemana Road January 28, 2023 Round 1 Pune – Pune kart Drome February 04, 2023 Round 2 Chennai – Madras Motor Race track Women Category April 29, 2023 Final Round Rookie Category April 30, 2023

For registration call (+91 9632253833)