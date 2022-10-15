Transforming Waste Into Wealth Through Eco Packaging

New Delhi : As part of its ESG efforts and initiatives, LG is striving to proactively use eco-friendly materials from the manufacturing stage, and reduce negative environmental impact by delivering eco-friendly experiences to customers through eco packaging. Recently, LG Nigeria displayed artwork made from recycled LG OLED TV packaging through the ‘LG Waste to Wealth’ art exhibition at the Nike Art Gallery in Lagos, Nigeria.

The ‘LG Waste to Wealth’ art exhibition had LG teaming up with the African climate change response non-governmental organization (NGO), Solution 17, as well as a number of local up-and-coming artists and influencers. LG challenged these talented, young creatives to craft ingenious works of art using just LG packaging and prove that giving waste new value and meaning was possible. In total, twenty OLED TV boxes were used as canvases, collage tools or decorative elements that wowed gallery-goers.

Through this inspirational exhibition, LG successfully demonstrated its commitment to leading sustainability efforts while also informing customers that LG OLED TVs are designed with their eco-footprint in mind – both from a product and packaging perspective.

LG has transitioned to recycled materials that use no colored ink for all its TV packaging, including its groundbreaking OLED TV lineup which uses resources more effectively and efficiently than ever. What’s more, through its progressive technologies, the company is setting a leading example that champions the use of less plastic and more recycled materials within the TV sector.

Because LG OLED TVs do not require backlights, they’re able to use fewer parts than LCD TVs of the same class for a simpler structure that optimizes resource efficiency. For example, the 2022 lineup’s 65-inch LG OLED evo requires just 40% of the plastic of its LCD TV equivalent.

To expand its use of recycled plastics, LG is extending some of the recycled materials applied to LCD TVs such as QNED from last year to this year’s OLED offerings, a move which should ensure that 3,000 tons of waste plastic is recycled every year from its TVs alone.

Also starting this year, LG is applying a new composite fiber structure to all OLED evo models to significantly reduce weight and alleviate CO2 emissions so that transportation is much greener. Approximately 150 units of the latest OLED evo can now be shifted from A to B on a container based on 40 feet that weighs 2.3 tons less than one loaded with last year’s OLED TV 65-inch C1 series.

With the company’s thoughtful innovations that consider the health and wellbeing of both the consumer and the environment, LG continues to do its part to protect the planet and pave the way to a brighter tomorrow.