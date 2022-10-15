Tata Motors continues its association with Jamshedpur FC

New Delhi : Jamshedpur Football Club announces the continuation of its association with global automotive giant, Tata Motors, as the club’s automobile partner for the upcoming Hero Indian Super League 2022-23. This season, the association will see the Jamshedpur-based Hero ISL side promote Tata Tiago, a Young, Fun, Vibrant & safe car with 4 Star Global NCAP Safety rating.

Tata Motors has a rich history of associations with various sports properties. The multinational conglomerate has actively engaged with the most significant and biggest sporting events in India including the recently concluded Indian Premier League. Tata Motors has been closely associated with Jamshedpur FC since the club’s Hero ISL debut in the 2017-18 season and this marks the third consecutive year of this remarkable association for the development of Indian Football.

On continuing this association, Mr. Rajan Amba, VP, Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, said, “Sport is a great medium in India to bring different demographics together and helps connect with our audience at an emotional level. We have been encouraging sports in India and we are delighted to continue our association with Jamshedpur Football Club for the third consecutive year. This platform helps us connect with young minds who are making India proud with their sport talent, just like Tata Motors. Our New Forever range of cars and SUVs stand for stunning design, safety features and superior performance, by pioneering technologies, indigenously for our customers in India. The Tiago is a popular, fun hatch and our research says it is favorite among customers below 30 years of age. We hope with this association we further enhance our brand connect and wish all the players a great season.”

Delighted at the continuation of this partnership, Mr. Mukul Choudhari, Chief Executive Officer, Jamshedpur FC’s said, “We have had a great partnership in the previous seasons, and we are glad to scale up efforts to make this association with Tata Motors bigger and better. To have a world-renowned brand like Tata Motors associating with us with the aim to develop football in India is a big motivator and we look forward to a long lasting connect with the company.”

The Jamshedpur FC match kit will bear the Tata Tiago logo on the sleeves and on the shorts. The brand-new model of the Tata Tiago will also be exhibited in the furnace during Jamshedpur FC’s home matches at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. As a part of this association, the club also plans to engage with their fans through multiple interesting campaigns and contests across Jamshedpur FC’s digital media platforms.