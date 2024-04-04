Tragic Death in Cuttack: Man Falls into Open Drain in Mahima Nagar

Late last night, a tragic incident occurred in Mahima Nagar area under CRRI police limits in Cuttack city, Odisha, where a man lost his life after falling into an open drain. The deceased, identified as a resident of Jajpur employed as a mason in Cuttack, met with this accident due to ongoing construction work in the locality leaving the drain uncovered. While heading home after work, he accidentally fell into the narrow drain and drowned.