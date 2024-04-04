Fatal Incident: Odisha Resident Pushes Kerala Train Ticket Examiner to His Death

According to police reports, a tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday evening in Thrissur, Kerala, where a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) lost his life after being pushed off a moving train by a passenger. The accused, identified as Rajnikanth, a migrant laborer from Odisha, was later apprehended by authorities. The unfortunate incident occurred during a heated argument between Rajnikanth and the TTE, K. Vinod, which escalated to the point where Rajnikanth, in a fit of rage, pushed Vinod out of the moving train, resulting in his fatal injury.