New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni-Prime successfully flight-tested by Strategic Forces Command & DRDO off the Odisha coast

Strategic Forces Command (SFC), along with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), conducted the successful flight-test of New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni-Prime from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha at around 1900 hrs on April 03, 2024. The test met all the trial objectives validating its reliable performance, as confirmed from the data captured by a number of range sensors deployed at different locations, including two downrange ships placed at the terminal point. The launch was witnessed by the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Strategic Forces Command and senior officials from DRDO & the Indian Army.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, SFC and the Armed Forces for the successful test. He stated that the successful development and induction of the missile will be an excellent force multiplier for the Armed Forces. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat appreciated the efforts of SFC and DRDO for the successful flight test.