TPWODL: Power supply from Padivahal & Maneswar 33/11 KV Grids were restored with in minimum possible time

Sambalpur/Burla, 24.03.2024: Due to continuous rainfall and heavy wind flow on March 20, 2024, (Wednesday) night several 33KV poles tilted dangerously, posing an extreme risk to the safety of the infrastructure. As a result of these tilted poles, the supply to the Maneswar PSS and Padiyabahal PSS

was disrupted, impacting power disruption to the neighbouring areas as well on 21st morning. The tilted poles were situated in marshy, muddy terrain, making it inaccessible for vehicles and materials.

In order to address the situation & to restore the power supply it required extensive work and approval from OPTCL officials for shut down of the Grid during the course of maintenance. Various necessary equipment, such as Hydra, Pole Master, cements, stone chips, insulators, and other electrical materials, essential for the restoration process were shifted to the site. On receipt of necessary approvals, work commenced promptly. Despite the challenging conditions, the TPWODL team displayed remarkable dedication and commitment to resolving the issue. Restoration work was successfully completed by 6:30 PM on the same day, and power supply was restored to entire effected areas shortly thereafter. We wish to inform our consumers that there has been no delay in our efforts and the power disruption was never taken lightly.

TPWODL has made elaborate arrangement to restore the supply in the event of damage to our distribution infrastructure, however there are at times the inaccessible condition causes minimum delay in service restoration. We once again reiterate to our consumers and public at large that we are committed to ensure reliable and stable power supply to our consumers, even in the face of adversity.