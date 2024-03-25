Medical Team to Inspect Drinking Water Purification System in Hirakud Amid Diarrhoea Outbreak

Following a diarrhoea outbreak in Hirakud, Sambalpur, a specialized medical team from Bhubaneswar is set to scrutinize the town’s water purification system on Monday.

The team plans to gather drinking water samples from the purification centre and send them to the laboratory for analysis.

Reports indicate that the total number of diarrhoea cases in Hirakud has risen to 172. However, with no significant rise in new patients at Hirakud Hospital, it appears that the situation regarding diarrhoea is gradually improving.