Central University of Odisha Celebrates Holi with Traditional Fervor

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha (CUO), nestled in the serene campus of Koraput, embraced the vibrant hues of Holi with traditional grandeur, echoing the essence of classical Indian culture. Organized by the Office of the Proctor, CUO, the festivities unfolded in a jubilant atmosphere.

Shri Sisir Patra, Executive Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, accompanied by Mrs. Madhusmita Padhi, Madam ED, as the Special Guest. The inaugural dais featured esteemed personalities including Prof. Sudhkar Singh, Retired Professor from BHU, Prof. N C Panda, Registrar, and Dr. Bharat Kumar Panda, Proctor, CUO. Presiding over the ceremony was Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of CUO.

In his welcoming remarks, Prof. N C Panda elucidated the symbolic victory of good over evil inherent in the spirit of Holi, fostering unity and jubilation within society. Shri Sisir Patra expounded on the significance of Holika Dahan, praising CUO’s efforts in orchestrating the celebration. Mrs. Parida conveyed warm wishes to the CUO community through hymns, while Prof Sudhakar Singh elaborated on the diverse styles of Holi celebrations across Varanasi, Brajadham, and Shantiniketan, emphasizing the common thread of joy.

Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi delved into the philosophical underpinnings of Dola Purnima and Holi, highlighting the profound joy derived from various relationships. Drawing from Indian mythology, he evoked the transcendental love of Radha and Krishna, akin to the devotional fervor of Meera, which mirrors the ethos of tribal societies in Koraput. Prof. Bharat Kumar Panda, Proctor, CUO, extended formal gratitude in his vote of thanks.

A mesmerizing cultural program, curated by students under the guidance of Dr. Rudrani Mohanty, Head of Odia Department, showcased the rich heritage of Odisha. The ceremonial exchange of colors between juniors and seniors, followed by the traditional ‘Matka Phoro’ game, infused the gathering with boundless enthusiasm. Participants relished a delectable spread of Mattha Chhanch, sweets, and fruits, forging unforgettable memories of camaraderie and joy.