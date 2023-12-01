TPWODL inaugurates Consumers’ Grievance Redressal Forum office at Baragarh

Bargarh: 01.12.2023. A consumers’ Grievance Redressal Forum office has been opened by TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) near Bandutikra chowk in Baragarh town. It has been officially inaugurated by CEO – TPWODL, Er. Gajanan Kale in the presence of senior officials and employees of TPWODL. Er. Bikram Kishore Singh a Superintendent cadre officer, has been appointed as the president of the Grievance Redressal Forum, & there is also a member and other officials have also been appointed in that office

Speaking on the occasion Er. Kale said that more than 3 lakh power consumers from different locations of Baragarh district were dependent on the GRF office situated at Burla which was both time consuming and financially burdened. Now after inauguration of the new office, Consumers could get their electricity related Grievances sorted out more conveniently without losing much time.

Er. Kale further continued that TPWODL, ever since taking the power supply responsibility in Western Odisha, has constantly focused on delivering quality service and resolving customers’ Grievances. In line with the OERC direction, 5 Grievance Redressal Forums have been established in each of the five Circles of Western Odisha. In addition to this, a customer care center is also established by TPWODL in Baragarh to raise the quality of service provided to the customers. Customers could contact toll free number 1800 – 3456 – 798 to avail electricity service related information and to put forward their Grievances