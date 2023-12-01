Honda Racing India Riders all set for the final round of 2023 Asia Road Racing Championship in Thailand

Chang International Circuit (Buriram), 1 December 2023: The 2023 Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) gears up for an exhilarating grand finale, set to unfold in the Chang International Circuit (Buriram), Thailand this weekend. The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team is all set for the ultimate showdown in the championship’s last round.

In Round 5, The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team earned additional 6 valuable points, bringing their total to 27 points thus far in the 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC).

The dynamic Indian duo, Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban displayed remarkable skills and unwavering determination, showcasing consistent performance for the IDEMITSU Honda India Racing team.

In Race 1 of Round 5, Kavin Quintal demonstrated unwavering focus against all the international riders throughout the formidable 10-lap race. He fearlessly continued to compete and crossed the chequered line at the 14th position. In the final round, Kavin displayed his racing prowess as he maneuvered his way to the 12th position, earning 4 valuable championship points for the team. Meanwhile Mohsin Paramban exhibited his best skills maintaining a consistent and resilient performance. In Race 2, amidst the challenging race, he held his ground and secured the 18th position.

Commenting on the upcoming final round, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “As a part of the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team, we’ve witnessed a season filled with passion, perseverance, and exceptional performances. Our riders, Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban, demonstrates the spirit of racing. Throughout the season, we’ve witnessed their dedication, their ability to navigate the challenges of each race, and their resilience in overcoming obstacles. Their performances have not only showcased their individual talents but also underscored the strength and unity of our entire team.The journey has been incredible, and we look forward to an unforgettable final round in Thailand.”

Quote of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Kavin Quintal:

“Racing for me is not just about speed; it’s about the right strategy at the right time, precision, and pushing the limits. As we approach the final round of the Asia Road Racing Championship, I’m ready to give it my all. Every turn, every lap will be a chance for me to prove my mettle. I’m excited to get on the track and aiming for a finish that reflects the dedication of the entire team.”

Quote of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Mohsin Paramban:

“As we are heading into the grand finale, I’m focused on embracing the twists and turns in the circuit that comes with its own set of challenges. My determination is unwavering, and I am committed to pushing through the limits.”