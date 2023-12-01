ICICI Bank opens a branch in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: ICICI Bank has set up a branch in Bhubaneswar, the 30th branch of the Bank in the city. Housed at Indira Housing Colony, Lingipur, the branch is equipped with an ATM-cum-Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) to offer cash deposit and withdrawal services to customers.

Shri S.K. Priyadarshi, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar – Cuttack inaugurated the branch.

The branch offers a comprehensive range of accounts, including savings and current accounts, trade and forex services, fixed and recurring deposits, loans- business loan, home loan, personal loan, auto loan, and gold loan along with remittance and card services. The branch also offers banking services to NRI customers. It further provides locker facility at its premises. It operates from 9:30 A.M to 3:00 P.M on Monday to Friday and on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month.

ICICI Bank has a network of about 180 branches and 360 ATMs and cash recycling machines (CRMs), in Odisha.

ICICI Bank services its large customer base through a multi-channel delivery network of branches, ATMs, call centers, internet banking (www.icicibank.com), and mobile banking.