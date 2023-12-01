Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Meets Odia Workers Rescued From Uttarakhand Tunnel

Bhubaneswar: Four out of five workers from Odisha, who were rescued from the Uttarakhand tunnel, today met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas after their arrival in Bhubaneswar.

Congratulating them on the occasion, the Chief Minister inquired about their health condition. The workers also thanked the Chief Minister for his sympathy, informing him that they were all fine.

The Chief Minister also handed over Rs 2 lakh to each worker as compensation.

The Chief Minister also heard from them about their struggle while trapped inside the tunnel.

CM Naveen said that they (workers) are indeed heroes. He said that the way they have fought for their lives and won in adverse conditions is truly inspiring.

The workers who met the Chief Minister today were Raju Nayak, Dhiren Nayak and Bisheshwar Nayak from Mayurbhanj and Bhagwan Bhatra from Nabarangpur. Their families were also present with them.

Notably, 5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman, VK Pandian had a video chat with them yesterday and inquired about their health.

Labour Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak and Labour Commissioner were present during this meeting.

Minister Naik had visited Uttarakhand to take stock of the rescue operation and returned to Odisha with four workers. One of the workers stayed in Uttarakhand in his relative’s home and he will return later, officials said.

Four out of five workers from Odisha, who were rescued from the Uttarakhand tunnel, returned to Bhubaneswar on Friday and were given a rousing welcome.