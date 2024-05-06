Naveen Patnaik Will Take Oath As Odisha CM Again On June 9: Karthik Pandian

Nuapada: Chief Minister of Odisha and supremo of Biju Janta Dal (BJD), Naveen Patnaik and star campaigner of the party Karthik Padian are on visit to Bhawanipatna and Khariar today. While addressing public during the election campaigns, 5T chairman Pandian said that the party supremo Naveen Patnaik will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state again on June 9. He claimed that the supremo will swear-in between 11.30 am to 1.30 pm on that very day.

Furthermore, he said that if double engine will rule in the state, Odisha will go back by 20 years. “Only Nabin engine can contribute to the development of Odisha. If opposition wins, they will remove BSKY and implement Ayushman Yojana,” Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian said. Earlier today PM Modi said, “I am here to invite you to the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP CM in Bhubaneswar on June 10.”